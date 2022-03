Clarinda McCrewell Lipscomb



Reidsville — Clarinda McCrewell Lipscomb, died Sunday, December 12, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18 from the Piedmont District Convention of Christian Churches (Christian View), 3300 Wentworth Street. (Johnson & Sons)



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2021.