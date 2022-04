Clifford Wayne Hurley



High Point — Clifford Wayne Hurley, 68, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A service of remembrance celebrating his life will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Covenant Church United Methodist in High Point, NC. Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel has the honor of assisting the Hurley family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 10, 2022.