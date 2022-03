Clyde T. Brooks



Greensboro — Clyde T. Brooks, 74, died Thursday, September 2, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 9, 12 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel, 515 N. Elm St.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 7, 2021.