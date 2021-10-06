Menu
Clyde Linville Dye
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Dye, Clyde Linville

September 10, 1944 - September 28, 2021

Kernersville – Clyde Linville Dye, 77, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Kerner Ridge Assisting Living where he was a resident. He had previously lived in Asheville for the past 40 years. Clyde was born on September 10, 1944, in Guilford County to the late Clyde Coble and Mozelle Tilley Dye. Clyde was an avid outdoorsman, his favorite pastime being hiking. He and a friend hiked the Appalachian Trail, and he also climbed the Great Wall of China, where he resided for 2 to 3 months at a time for work. Clyde loved fishing and hunting, as well as baseball and golf. He enjoyed NASCAR and just loved life. He was a member of the Central United Methodist Church in Asheville and also served as a Mason.

In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by two sisters, Durene Dye Cave and JoAnn Dye Hucks.

Left to cherish his memory are sisters, Joetta Dye Jackson of Kernersville, and Peggy Dye Marshall (Harold) of Stokesdale; one brother, John Charles Dye (Shirley) of Summerfield; and brother-in-law, Calvin Cave; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him dearly.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. There will also be a military service for Clyde on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at 962 Old US 70 West, Black Mountain, NC 28711. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC
Oct
15
Service
2:00p.m.
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
962 Old US 70 West, Black Mountain, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
