Sellars, Jr., Clyde
January 17, 1938 - June 21, 2021
Clyde Sellars, Jr., 83, passed peacefully Monday, June 21, 2021 at Hospice Home at High Point.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26, at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street with Rev. Gene Dean officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.
Clyde was born January 17, 1938, in Columbus Co., NC, son of the late Clyde Sellars, Sr. and Hazel Hathaway Sellars. In his spare time, Clyde sold watermelons at his stand.
In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Alice S. Sellars; sons, David and Allen Sellars; daughter, Sheila Jackson and grandson, Johnny Nealey Black. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Brenda Black and husband, Jerry, Linda Kay Sellars; daughter-in-law, Alice G. Sellars, grandchildren, Timothy Kevin Vaughn, Christopher Lee Sellars, Danielle Black, Jerry Lee Black, Jr., Christina Jackson, April Sellars; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends Friday at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel from 5 to 7.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 24, 2021.