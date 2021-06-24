Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clyde Sellars Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Sellars, Jr., Clyde

January 17, 1938 - June 21, 2021

Clyde Sellars, Jr., 83, passed peacefully Monday, June 21, 2021 at Hospice Home at High Point.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26, at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street with Rev. Gene Dean officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.

Clyde was born January 17, 1938, in Columbus Co., NC, son of the late Clyde Sellars, Sr. and Hazel Hathaway Sellars. In his spare time, Clyde sold watermelons at his stand.

In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Alice S. Sellars; sons, David and Allen Sellars; daughter, Sheila Jackson and grandson, Johnny Nealey Black. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Brenda Black and husband, Jerry, Linda Kay Sellars; daughter-in-law, Alice G. Sellars, grandchildren, Timothy Kevin Vaughn, Christopher Lee Sellars, Danielle Black, Jerry Lee Black, Jr., Christina Jackson, April Sellars; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends Friday at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel from 5 to 7.

Please visit www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com to share memories or leave a condolence for Clyde.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I'm so sorry for your loss I knew Mr. Sellars when I was a young boy him and his family lived 3 houses down from us on Lindsay Street
Charles Haley
Friend
June 27, 2021
Kay, I'm sorry to hear of your father's passing. I've thought about you a lot over the years. May God's peace offer you comfort in the upcoming days.
Debbie Pugh
Other
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results