Constance "Shirley" King Crisp-Herbin



Greensboro — Constance "Shirley" King Crisp-Herbin, died Monday, April 4, 2022. Funeral will be Friday, April 8, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. visitation, funeral service to follow at St James Baptist Church, 536 W. Florida St. Interment: Lakeview Memorial Park. Funeral entrusted to Regional Memorial Cremation & Funeral Home.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 7, 2022.