James, Constance "Connie"
December 10, 2021
Mrs. Constance Nadeau James, known to family and friends as "Connie," of Raleigh, NC, passed away peacefully on December 10 after battling a long illness. Connie was born in Woonsocket, RI on January 1, 1929 to the late Zita and Euclide Nadeau.
Connie graduated as co-valedictorian of the class of 1946 at the former St. Clare High School, Woonsocket, RI. After attending business college for one year, her adventurous spirit prompted her to move to Washington, DC, where she worked in the Department of the Navy. In 1950, she married F. Allen Mothershead and moved to Maryland, where they later had a daughter, Donna. Connie spent 26 years as the administrative assistant for the vice president of academic affairs at the University of Maryland in College Park. A second marriage followed in 1978 to Robert C. ("Bob") James, the commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference. This took Connie to Greensboro, NC, where she lived for nearly 40 years and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Connie and Bob traveled many miles together, attending athletic meetings and sporting events across the US and internationally. Connie moved to Raleigh, NC in 2017 to be near her daughter.
Mrs. James was preceded in death by her husband, Bob James, brother Edgar (Vivian) Nadeau, sister Claire (Harold) Blazon, and great-grandson, Lucas Manson. Connie is survived by her daughter, Donna (Lowry) Manson of Raleigh; two grandsons, Scott (Mairin) Manson of Sugar Land, TX and Brian (Jaime) Manson of Edmond, OK; as well as six great-grandchildren and five nieces and nephews.
A private funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Dec. 17 in N. Smithfield, RI, after which Mrs. James will be interred in the Nadeau family plot at Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland, RI. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Cardinal at North Hills in Raleigh, as well as her dedicated private caregivers for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
