Cora Lipford Page
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
Page, Cora Lipford

November 17, 1924 - September 7, 2021

Cora Lipford Page, 96, of Pelham, NC, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Pine Forrest Assisted Living.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 10 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Methodist Church Cemetery. A special thanks to Pastor Marvin Bowman for officiating the service.

Mrs. Page was born November 17, 1924 in Rockingham County to the late Dorsey and Nannie Lipford. She was retired from Brookside Shirt Factory. Cora in early years helped her brother raise and process tobacco. She loved to help her family and other people and asked for nothing in return. Cora loved working outside especially in her flower garden.

Surviving are 2 sons; Durwood Page and wife Pam of Pelham and Phillip Page and friend Sarah Stultz of Eden; grandchildren, Josh Page, Emily Parcell, Casey Padgett and Whit Page; great-grandchildren; Nick Padgett, Tanner Padgett, Audrey Page, Charlotte and Silas Parcell; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death along with her parents by her husband, William Page, and 3 sisters and 6 brothers.

Family would like to give a special thanks to the Pine Forrest Assisted Living, especially the director Trudy Blackwell Ragsdale and her staff. Also, special thanks to her caregiver of 6 years, Diane Ragland, and a very special thanks to all of the Hospice nurses.

Memorial contributions may be offered to Hospice of Rockingham County, 2150 NC Hwy 65, Reidsville, NC 27320.

Online condolences to www.fairfuneralhome.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
