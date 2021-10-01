Menu
Corbi L. Flynn
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Smith High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ridge Funeral Home & Cremation Service
908 Albemarle Road
Asheboro, NC
Flynn, Corbi L.

September 17, 1963 - September 28, 2021

Corbi Lee Flynn, 58, of Durham, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Ridge Funeral Home Chapel, Asheboro, with Charles Reeder officiating.

Corbi was born in Frankfurt, Germany on September 17, 1963. She graduated from Smith High School in Greensboro and attended East Carolina University. She served in the US Navy during Desert Storm and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.

Corbi was preceded in death by her father, Jack C. Flynn and stepfather, Ernie Geiger.

Surviving are her mother, Pam Geiger of Asheboro; brother, Sean Flynn and wife Christina of Remington, VA, stepsister, Darcy S. Geiger Jackson and husband Curtis of Creedmoor; niece, Jacqueline D. Pheister and husband Alex; great nephews, Jaxon Flynn, Jeffrey Pheister and Jordan Pheister.

Memorials may be made to Randolph SPCA, 300 W. Bailey Street, Asheboro, NC 27203.

The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com.

Ridge Funeral Home & Cremation Service

908 Albemarle Road
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Ridge Funeral Home & Cremation Service
908 Albemarle Road, Asheboro, NC
