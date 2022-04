Cordelia Blanding Winchester



Lillington — Cordelia Blanding Winchester, 51, died Saturday, October 2, 2021. Visitation will be held Thurs., Oct. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Roberts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 439 Roberts Chapel Church Rd., Goldstone; viewing on Fri., Oct. 8 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home Chapel, 163 Irene Roberts Rd. Services on Sat., Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at Lillington First Missionary Baptist Church, 1146 Hwy. 210 (masks, please).



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2021.