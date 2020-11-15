Allen, Corinne Arbuckle
Corinne Harper Arbuckle Allen, dedicated civic leader, devoted sister, aunt, stepmother and treasured friend, passed away November 9, 2020 in Chattanooga, TN. She will be remembered as someone who was always willing to give of herself for the benefit of others.
Corinne was born and raised in Charlotte, NC, where she graduated from Myers Park High School. She attended college at St. Mary's and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a bachelor of arts in education. Corinne began her career as a social worker in Charlotte which was foundational to her future passion for family services and public education. As executive director of Kinder-Mourn, Inc. and later, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Education Foundation, she demonstrated her transformational leadership, significantly advancing the reputation and impact of the organizations, and forging initiatives that have been replicated locally and regionally. In 1999, Corinne embarked on a new personal and professional chapter when she was recruited to Chattanooga's Benwood Foundation as executive director.
Her civic commitments were numerous, including: Junior League of Charlotte, member and president (1982-84), chairman of the Board of Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center, and secretary of the Board of Directors for CHI Memorial Hospital of Chattanooga. She also served on the boards of the United Way, NC State Parents Association, Metropolitan YMCA, among many others.
Corinne announced her retirement from the Benwood Foundation in 2012. During her retirement, she enjoyed her garden, fostered her love of learning with reading and spirited exploration of ideas, and shared precious time with family and friends.
She is predeceased by her parents Judge Howard B. Arbuckle, Jr. and Betty Harper Arbuckle. She is survived by her brother Howard B. Arbuckle, III and sister-in-law Margaret Bourdeaux Arbuckle and their children Elizabeth Bourdeaux Arbuckle, Howard Mathew Arbuckle and Ada Adele Arbuckle Furst and their families. She is also survived by her stepsons Robert Christian Allen, Jr. and Raymond Scott Allen.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Corinne's honor to the Public Education Foundation, a Chattanooga-based organization focused on equitable access to education, at 100 East Tenth St., Ste. 500, Chattanooga, TN 37402; or to the Church of the Good Shepherd at 211 Franklin Road, Lookout Mountain, TN 37350.
Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, the family will hold a small, private memorial. A celebration of Corinne's life is planned for summer 2021.
Please visit www.heritagechattanooga.com
to share words of comfort to the family.
Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Rd.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 15, 2020.