Corneila (Connie) Mary Mckee Johnson, of 1013 Ross Ave., went to be with the Lord Monday, February 8, 2021. She was a woman of resilience, strength and courage, having lost her husband Roger C Johnson, her daughter Isabelle Johnson Banks and her son Theodore W. Johnson all within the same few years of each other. She was vital in the upbringing of her surviving granddaughters, India L. Banks and Bianca C. Banks. She touched all who knew her with her free spirit, charisma and magnetism.
She is survived by her sister Marlene Feaster, brother Lt.Col. Jona Mckee; son-in-law Gene L. Banks; grandchildren, Demetrius Johnson, India L. Banks and Bianca C. Banks; 3 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, she will be cremated with the arrangements organized by Hinnant Funeral Service. A memorial will be planned for a later date to spread her ashes and celebrate her 94 years of life. She will be deeply missed and loved infinitely.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 6, 2021.
Dear India and Bianca, I am so sorry. What a wonderful, loving lady your grandma was. I will always cherish walking around the dirt track with her and Donna at Guilford Middle School years ago. She was a lady of strong faith and she dearly loved you both so very much. What a lucky treasure you had having her in your lives. Love to you both, Barry & Peggy Furr