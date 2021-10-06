Simmons, Cozie Andrews Shoffner
September 5, 1928 - October 1, 2021
Cozie Mae Frances Andrews Shoffner Simmons passed from this eartly life into the arms of Jesus on Friday, October 1, 2021.
She leaves to mourn nine surviving children: six daughters, Shirley Farrar (Thomas) Siler City, NC; Renee Jones (Ralph), High Point, NC; Laura Coble, Staley, NC; Gwen Hunter, Liberty, NC; Debra Curtis (Kenneth), Liberty, NC; Crystal Shoffner Harris (Keith), Liberty, NC; three surviving sons are: James R. Shoffner (Deborah), Virginia Beach, VA; Pastor Joel (Diffy) Shoffner, Brown Summit, NC; Mark Randy Shoffner (Earline), Asheboro, NC. Cozie leaves a legacy of 46 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, and 32 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves to mourn one sister, Addie Pearl Andrews Watson, Gibsonville, NC.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Liberty, NC.
The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday 30 minutes prior to the service.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2 to 6 at Kimes Funeral Service.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 6, 2021.