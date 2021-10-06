Menu
Cozie Andrews Shoffner Simmons
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kimes Funeral Service
102 S Kirkman St
Liberty, NC
Simmons, Cozie Andrews Shoffner

September 5, 1928 - October 1, 2021

Cozie Mae Frances Andrews Shoffner Simmons passed from this eartly life into the arms of Jesus on Friday, October 1, 2021.

She leaves to mourn nine surviving children: six daughters, Shirley Farrar (Thomas) Siler City, NC; Renee Jones (Ralph), High Point, NC; Laura Coble, Staley, NC; Gwen Hunter, Liberty, NC; Debra Curtis (Kenneth), Liberty, NC; Crystal Shoffner Harris (Keith), Liberty, NC; three surviving sons are: James R. Shoffner (Deborah), Virginia Beach, VA; Pastor Joel (Diffy) Shoffner, Brown Summit, NC; Mark Randy Shoffner (Earline), Asheboro, NC. Cozie leaves a legacy of 46 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, and 32 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves to mourn one sister, Addie Pearl Andrews Watson, Gibsonville, NC.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Liberty, NC.

The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday 30 minutes prior to the service.

A public viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2 to 6 at Kimes Funeral Service.

Online condolence may be made at www.kimesfuneralservice.com.

Kimes Funeral Service

102 S. Kirkman St., Liberty, NC 27298
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kimes Funeral Service
102 S Kirkman St, Liberty, NC
Oct
7
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Liberty, NC
Oct
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Liberty, NC
Ms.Cozy was a great inspiration to she always had a smile. Sorry for your Loss
Shelia Comer Green
October 7, 2021
