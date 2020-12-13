Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Curtis Scott "Curt" Hernandez
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC
Hernandez, Curtis "Curt" Scott

November 12, 1955 - December 10, 2020

Curtis "Curt" Hernandez, 65 of High Point passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He was born in Sikeston, MO, and was the son of the late Marian Hernandez.

Curt served as a youth pastor for most of his life in West Virginia, Texas, Missouri and North Carolina. He had a passion for helping young people and also loved assisting the High Point Central Bison football team. In his later years he worked at Costco, where regular customers knew him by name.

He is survived by his wife Sheila and their two children Justin and Jordan, along with his three brothers, Greg, Shawn and Tracy Hernandez.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Floral Garden Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to help cover medical expenses at their home address: 3421 Hillside Dr. High Point, NC 27265.

A lifelong St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and lover of all things history and sports related, his gregarious personality and generous, loving spirit will be deeply missed.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com Cumby Family Funeral Service is serving the family.

Cumby Family Funeral Service

1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cumby Family Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cumby Family Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Went to Southwest Baptist College with Curt sorry to hear about his passing. We were suitemates in 74-75. He was a great friend and I will be deeply miss him
Greg McClure
March 1, 2021
What a wonderful man ,,you be missed ,,but you know my husband greeted you with open arms in heaven, you were everybody's friend and Allen enjoyed your comments and camaraderie,, I will miss you kind words and greetings,, God gained another angel,
Carolyn Moore
Friend
December 17, 2020
What a Special Man We always joked about our names being the same . I send out true prayers , love and heartfelt arms wrapped around the family . So incredibly sorry for your loss .
Curtis Lanier
December 14, 2020
We are regular customers at Costco and absolutely loved Curt. My husband and Curt would talk baseball at all our visits. Our mentally handicapped son Zeb, loved Curt and Curt loved him. We are so sorry for your loss. We will miss Curt, he was the best!
Carol Vance
December 13, 2020
Mike Czajkowski
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results