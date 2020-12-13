Hernandez, Curtis "Curt" Scott
November 12, 1955 - December 10, 2020
Curtis "Curt" Hernandez, 65 of High Point passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
He was born in Sikeston, MO, and was the son of the late Marian Hernandez.
Curt served as a youth pastor for most of his life in West Virginia, Texas, Missouri and North Carolina. He had a passion for helping young people and also loved assisting the High Point Central Bison football team. In his later years he worked at Costco, where regular customers knew him by name.
He is survived by his wife Sheila and their two children Justin and Jordan, along with his three brothers, Greg, Shawn and Tracy Hernandez.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Floral Garden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to help cover medical expenses at their home address: 3421 Hillside Dr. High Point, NC 27265.
A lifelong St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and lover of all things history and sports related, his gregarious personality and generous, loving spirit will be deeply missed.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Cumby Family Funeral Service is serving the family.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.