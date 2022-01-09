Menu
Cynthia Jessup Clark
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Clark, Cynthia Jessup

May 11, 1958 - January 1, 2022

Mrs. Cynthia Jessup Clark, 63, entered the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 1, 2022 after a brief illness stemming from the COVID-19 virus. Cindy was born on May 11, 1958 in the rural Guilford College area to the late Teddy Walker Jessup and Ruth Perdue Jessup. During her childhood, Cindy enjoyed what seemed to be endless summers with her siblings and cousins. Always ready to go outside, Cindy enjoyed walks in the woods looking for deer tracks and walking through family tobacco fields looking for arrowheads after a hard rain. She had an enormous love for any animal, especially ones that were needing a home. Cindy was known for helping many stray cats and dogs find homes, mostly with her.

In 1981, Cindy was introduced to Jeffery Dale Clark while attending one of his softball games. Jeff was immediately drawn to her kind eyes and infectious smile. The two were married on May 15, 1982 in what would be for both of them the happiest day of their lives. They took up housekeeping in December, 1982 after purchasing their home. Although Jeff and Cindy never had children, they had an abundance of cats and dogs that were loved as their children. Their love for each other had no ending, as was evident to anyone who knew them.

Cindy had a long and distinguished career at the Greensboro News and Record. She was employed there for 43 years until her recent retirement. She was a member of Jessup Grove Baptist Church where she participated in children's ministries. Cindy was also an excellent artist, using her talents to enhance many Christmas plays at church over the years.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 39 years, Jeffery Dale Clark, brother Richard Jessup (Angie), sister Melissa Kirkman (David), nephews Christopher Jessup (Allison) and Scott Cheek (Stephanie), sister-in-law Cathy Cheek, and great nieces and nephews Adelaide Jessup, Louise Jessup, McKenzie Cheek, Logan Mason, and Maddox Mason. She also leaves her two cats, Stewie and Tink.

Cindy's homegoing is bittersweet and she will be missed by so many, but especially by her husband Jeff. Although he is heartbroken, he knows that he and Cindy will be reunited in their heavenly home one day. Her death leaves a large void, but we know that because of her faith and trust being placed in Jesus Christ, she is with Him today.

There are no services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Guilford County Animal Shelter, 980 Guilford College Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409, at https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services/animal-shelter/donate-to-the-animal-shelter or the Tobacco Farm Life Museum, P.O. Box 88, Kenly, NC 27542.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff, I´m so sorry for your loss. While I didn´t know her, I can tell through you that she was a special person. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mike Garlick
Other
January 28, 2022
I am so saddened to hear of Cindy's passing. She was not only a client but also a friend. I would see her every 5 weeks to get her hair done and come to know her really well. She will be truly missed. My heart and prayers go to Jeff and her family. Sincerely Rene' Fugaro The Fringe Salon
Rene' Fugaro
Friend
January 28, 2022
Heartbroken . This world has lost soo much in one pure soul. Taken from us way too young, soo beautiful, soo much to live for. My cousin, my friend. I will miss our talks. Forever in my heart. Not goodbye, but "see you later". Our thoughts and prayers are with you Jeff, Melissa, Christopher, Ricky, Cathy and your families.
Nicole Matkins Furmage
Family
January 27, 2022
So sorry Jeff. I know how tough this is I lost Pam on Dec 10. My prayers are indeed with you.
Rick Hawks
Friend
January 13, 2022
Dearest Jeff , My very deepest sympathies go out to you ! I know that she is now your angel in heaven and will look out for you .. I am deeply sorry for this huge loss and my thoughts and prayers are with you . May she RIP..
Leslie Burdette
Work
January 13, 2022
I know every one who knew Cindy loved her. Jeff my heart goes out to you. I know your strong faith will bring you through. To know that Cindy loved the Lord and I am sure she is in the arms of Jesus. My prayers for all of the family.
Susan Middleton
January 11, 2022
Jeff, So sorry to learn of your wife´s passing. I´m very sure you´re going through a tough time right now. Keep your strong faith and things will slowly improve. Larry Norman, Cost Department
Larry Norman
Family
January 11, 2022
Jeff, my heart breaks for you and Cindy. I am beyond words. I know how much you both truly loved one another. It was always a highlight seeing you and her together. I loved hearing the stories of when you first met, your vacations, random cat antics, and y'alls events through the years. You could see by the way you lit up, that this love you share, it's a love like no other. I know right now life is so incredibly hard - but please know you're wrapped in so much love by your co-workers, friends, family, and by Cindy. She will always be there to look out and support you. You will never be alone. Should you need anything at all - please don't hesitate to ask. She was truly a remarkable woman - I am so sorry for your loss. I wish for peace for you and your heart during this time. Sending you and the kitties prayers and massive hugs!
Brystol
Friend
January 11, 2022
Cindy was a ray of joy every day. She blessed us all with her faithfulness and her loyalty. The News & Record was a better place for her presence. Praying for comfort and peace to Jeff and the family
Judy Nance
Work
January 11, 2022
Cindy's cousin Claudia let me know that Cindy had passed. I immediately said I remember her as tall, quiet and very sweet. We could all use more people like her in our lives. I am pleased to hear that I will also one day see her again in heaven. Praying for her family as they now have a huge void for God to heal.
Wendy
School
January 10, 2022
Jeff, I was so sorry to hear of Cindy´s passing. My prayers and thoughts are with you as you go through this difficult time. To love and be loved as you and Cindy did each other is very rare these days. I remember many a day I would be going to lunch and here came Cindy to get you and y´all go eat lunch too. Sending hugs and love to you, my friend. GOD BLESS YOU
Paulette Kivett
Friend
January 10, 2022
If you didn't know Cindy, you missed a blessing. She was truly Christ-like. We will miss her and love her every single day until we see her again in Heaven. Praying for Jeff and her family. Through all the sadness, not understanding and loneliness, know that God has a plan and He is close to the brokenhearted. "Our loss is great, but God is Greater!"
Robyn Taylor
Friend
January 10, 2022
Jeff and Chris. I BBC am just now getting this message. Jeff my heart aches for you my friend. Love and prayers to you. Chris, I am sorry for your last is of a wonderful aunt. I remember how Jeff used to talk about you at Cone. My heartfelt condolences to both of you. Love you both. Betty
Betty Trogdon
Other
January 10, 2022
Our hearts reach out to Cindy's family. We have known her many years, such a beautiful person, inside and out. She is definately with her Lord and Saviour. Love and Prayers!
Don and Barbara Anderson
January 10, 2022
My heart weeps as I read of Cindy's passing. I have known Cindy for nearly 60 years having grown up with her in Jessup Grove Baptist Church. Cindy had an infectious smile and such a big heart. Ted and Ruthie and Margaret I am sure were there welcoming her to heaven. My heart goes out to Jeff, Ricky and Melissa and the rest of the family, may God's hand be upon you and minister to you during this time of loss.
N Paul Marshall Jr
Friend
January 10, 2022
Jeff: So sorry to hear of Cynthia's death. Our prayers are with you.
Terry L Weatherford
January 10, 2022
Jeff, I'm sorry to learn of Cindy's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. I'm sure Poppy and Nana were some of the first to greet her once our loving Savior welcomed her with open arms. Prayers for comfort and strength in the coming days and months to come.
Katie Love Alspaugh
Friend
January 10, 2022
Lifting Cindy's family in prayer for God's peace, comfort and guidance during this time. I went to school with Cindy from elementary through high school. She always had a smile and a hello in her calm, gentle way. Our graduating class has lost one of its best. God speed, Cindy.
Renita
School
January 9, 2022
Cindy is such an outstanding human, and now angel. She was an inspiring co-worker with the innate talent to lead us all to do better. I know she is missed by family and friends.
Brenda Ginnett
Work
January 9, 2022
I met Cindy my first day of work at the News and Record. She remained a favorite colleague there for the twenty years I spent there. A very sweet and kind person. I praise God she´s with Him now.
John Scoglio
January 9, 2022
I went to school with Cindy for years. She was one of my friends. I had recently talked to her a about our 45th high school reunion. We realized we lived close and was planning to reunite.
Dona U. Zimmerman
Friend
January 9, 2022
Cindy was a BEAUTIFUL lady inside & out! I am grateful and blessed to have known her. My deepest condolences to Jeff and family. She is now singing & dancing in the presence of our LORD with her mom and loved ones. Until I see you again in Heaven! God´s Grace and comfort for Jeff & family!
Teri Wade
Friend
January 9, 2022
Prayers to Jeff and Cindy´s family She loved her adopted fur babies
Cathy Cook
Family
January 9, 2022
Cindy was a BEAUTIFUL person & I am grateful & blessed to have known her & Jeff. May God´s grace and mercy abound Jeff and those who are left here to remember the precious spirit of Cindy. Prayers and condolences!
Teri Wade
January 9, 2022
To Jeff & all of Cindy´s family, I am so deeply sorry for your tremendous loss. Cindy was truly one of the best people God ever created. I´m so immensely blessed to have known her - she was one of my best and dearest friends and I loved her very much. My heart is broken and I miss her so much, but I know we´ll meet again one day in Heaven. Thank you Cindy for all the funny and special moments throughout the years - you are a treasure.
Pat Paris
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 26 of 26 results