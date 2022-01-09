Jeff, my heart breaks for you and Cindy. I am beyond words. I know how much you both truly loved one another. It was always a highlight seeing you and her together. I loved hearing the stories of when you first met, your vacations, random cat antics, and y'alls events through the years. You could see by the way you lit up, that this love you share, it's a love like no other. I know right now life is so incredibly hard - but please know you're wrapped in so much love by your co-workers, friends, family, and by Cindy. She will always be there to look out and support you. You will never be alone. Should you need anything at all - please don't hesitate to ask. She was truly a remarkable woman - I am so sorry for your loss. I wish for peace for you and your heart during this time. Sending you and the kitties prayers and massive hugs!

Brystol Friend January 11, 2022