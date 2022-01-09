Clark, Cynthia Jessup
May 11, 1958 - January 1, 2022
Mrs. Cynthia Jessup Clark, 63, entered the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 1, 2022 after a brief illness stemming from the COVID-19 virus. Cindy was born on May 11, 1958 in the rural Guilford College area to the late Teddy Walker Jessup and Ruth Perdue Jessup. During her childhood, Cindy enjoyed what seemed to be endless summers with her siblings and cousins. Always ready to go outside, Cindy enjoyed walks in the woods looking for deer tracks and walking through family tobacco fields looking for arrowheads after a hard rain. She had an enormous love for any animal, especially ones that were needing a home. Cindy was known for helping many stray cats and dogs find homes, mostly with her.
In 1981, Cindy was introduced to Jeffery Dale Clark while attending one of his softball games. Jeff was immediately drawn to her kind eyes and infectious smile. The two were married on May 15, 1982 in what would be for both of them the happiest day of their lives. They took up housekeeping in December, 1982 after purchasing their home. Although Jeff and Cindy never had children, they had an abundance of cats and dogs that were loved as their children. Their love for each other had no ending, as was evident to anyone who knew them.
Cindy had a long and distinguished career at the Greensboro News and Record. She was employed there for 43 years until her recent retirement. She was a member of Jessup Grove Baptist Church where she participated in children's ministries. Cindy was also an excellent artist, using her talents to enhance many Christmas plays at church over the years.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 39 years, Jeffery Dale Clark, brother Richard Jessup (Angie), sister Melissa Kirkman (David), nephews Christopher Jessup (Allison) and Scott Cheek (Stephanie), sister-in-law Cathy Cheek, and great nieces and nephews Adelaide Jessup, Louise Jessup, McKenzie Cheek, Logan Mason, and Maddox Mason. She also leaves her two cats, Stewie and Tink.
Cindy's homegoing is bittersweet and she will be missed by so many, but especially by her husband Jeff. Although he is heartbroken, he knows that he and Cindy will be reunited in their heavenly home one day. Her death leaves a large void, but we know that because of her faith and trust being placed in Jesus Christ, she is with Him today.
There are no services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Guilford County Animal Shelter, 980 Guilford College Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409, at https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services/animal-shelter/donate-to-the-animal-shelter
or the Tobacco Farm Life Museum, P.O. Box 88, Kenly, NC 27542.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.