Cynthia Davis Hassell



Salisbury — Cynthia Davis Hassell, 78, died Friday, October 16, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday at Guilford Memorial Park 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 19, 2020.