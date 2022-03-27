Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia Long Cindy "Cindy" Jeffers
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Jeffers, Cynthia "Cindy" Long

June 27, 1958 - March 19, 2022

Cynthia "Cindy" Long Jeffers, 63, of Greensboro, NC passed away on March 19th, 2022 lifted in love and prayer.

Cindy grew up in Clyde, NC where she attended Pisgah High School and later attended Western Carolina University. She lived in Greensboro, NC where she was a social worker for the Guilford County Health Department.

Cindy enjoyed reading, spending time with family/friends, music, and most loved the beach. Cindy was strong in her faith and found joy giving to others in any way she could. Cindy lived life to the fullest, despite difficulties with her health. With her kind soul, she could be a listening ear, sound advice giver, and was a true friend to all.

She is survived by her husband, Jacob; children, Taylor and Trey; mother, Norma Cole; brothers, Charles Long (Jill) and Claude Long (Diana); sisters-in-law, Ruth Langford-Troxler (Earl) and Yvonne Jeffers, in addition to nieces and nephews.

Our family is grateful to know that Cindy is finally at peace. She will be greatly missed by all those who she touched.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Morehead United Methodist Church on April 2nd at 1 pm with light reception to follow. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morehead United Methodist Church, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 or to the National Kidney Foundation.

George Brothers Funeral Service

803 Greenhaven Drive
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George Brothers Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.