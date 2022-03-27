Jeffers, Cynthia "Cindy" Long
June 27, 1958 - March 19, 2022
Cynthia "Cindy" Long Jeffers, 63, of Greensboro, NC passed away on March 19th, 2022 lifted in love and prayer.
Cindy grew up in Clyde, NC where she attended Pisgah High School and later attended Western Carolina University. She lived in Greensboro, NC where she was a social worker for the Guilford County Health Department.
Cindy enjoyed reading, spending time with family/friends, music, and most loved the beach. Cindy was strong in her faith and found joy giving to others in any way she could. Cindy lived life to the fullest, despite difficulties with her health. With her kind soul, she could be a listening ear, sound advice giver, and was a true friend to all.
She is survived by her husband, Jacob; children, Taylor and Trey; mother, Norma Cole; brothers, Charles Long (Jill) and Claude Long (Diana); sisters-in-law, Ruth Langford-Troxler (Earl) and Yvonne Jeffers, in addition to nieces and nephews.
Our family is grateful to know that Cindy is finally at peace. She will be greatly missed by all those who she touched.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Morehead United Methodist Church on April 2nd at 1 pm with light reception to follow. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morehead United Methodist Church, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 or to the National Kidney Foundation
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 27, 2022.