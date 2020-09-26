Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cynthia Lynn "MeeMa" "MeeMa" Wall
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
Wall, Cynthia Lynn "MeeMa"

April 10, 1957 - September 24, 2020

Cynthia Lynn Wall, "MeeMa," 63, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Annie Penn Memorial Hospital in Reidsville.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Bruce Martin officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are encouraged.

Cindy was born on April 10, 1957, to Mollie Martin Wall and the late Paul "Fiddle" Wall. She was a graduate of Madison-Mayodan High School in 1975 and retired from Unifi. Cindy loved her family, especially her granddaughter Melia. She loved to cook and enjoyed her shoes and jewelry.

Survivors include her fiance, Danny N. Sheppard; mother, Mollie M. Wall; stepson, Wayne N. Sheppard (April); and granddaughter, Melia Sheppard.

Friends will be received following the service Sunday at the residence of Nicole Richards.

Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.

Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.

127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
Nicole Richards
Sep
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.