Wall, Cynthia Lynn "MeeMa"
April 10, 1957 - September 24, 2020
Cynthia Lynn Wall, "MeeMa," 63, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Annie Penn Memorial Hospital in Reidsville.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Bruce Martin officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are encouraged.
Cindy was born on April 10, 1957, to Mollie Martin Wall and the late Paul "Fiddle" Wall. She was a graduate of Madison-Mayodan High School in 1975 and retired from Unifi. Cindy loved her family, especially her granddaughter Melia. She loved to cook and enjoyed her shoes and jewelry.
Survivors include her fiance, Danny N. Sheppard; mother, Mollie M. Wall; stepson, Wayne N. Sheppard (April); and granddaughter, Melia Sheppard.
Friends will be received following the service Sunday at the residence of Nicole Richards.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
.
