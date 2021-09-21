Oakley, Cynthia Purgason
March 30, 1944 - September 19, 2021
Mrs. Cynthia Purgason Oakley, age 77, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Beacon Place.
The youngest of three children, Cynthia was born on March 30, 1944 and grew up in the Glenwood community. She graduated from Greensboro Senior High School, now Grimsley High School, in 1962. Cynthia began her career with Pilot Life Insurance. After seventeen years, she left Pilot Life Insurance as a computer programmer and took her talents to UNCG. Once at UNCG, Cynthia worked twenty-five years as a computer programmer and then retired.
In her retirement, Cynthia enjoyed traveling with her family (especially cruises), playing her Game Boy (a talent she took up from her son), reading, and was always creating pieces of artwork, whether it be cross-stitch pieces or decorative paintings. Cynthia loved family gatherings and always knew how to light up the room and bring joy to everyone around her. Cynthia had a spirit that will be greatly missed. At only 4 foot, 11 inches, she always had the will and determination of a giant.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Selma Purgason, her two siblings John (Jack) Purgason (survived by Ginny Purgason) and Yvonne Berkley, and her son Benjamin Alexander Oakley.
She is survived by her husband Daniel Oakley, Sr., son Daniel Oakley, Jr. (Stacy) and grandson Noah Oakley. Cynthia also leaves behind special nephews.
The family will hold a memorial at a later date. At this time, the family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Beacon Place at https://www.authoracare.org/give/donate-online
in honor of Cynthia P. Oakley.
George Brothers Funeral Service
Greensboro, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 21, 2021.