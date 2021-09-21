Menu
Cynthia Purgason Oakley
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Grimsley High School
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Oakley, Cynthia Purgason

March 30, 1944 - September 19, 2021

Mrs. Cynthia Purgason Oakley, age 77, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Beacon Place.

The youngest of three children, Cynthia was born on March 30, 1944 and grew up in the Glenwood community. She graduated from Greensboro Senior High School, now Grimsley High School, in 1962. Cynthia began her career with Pilot Life Insurance. After seventeen years, she left Pilot Life Insurance as a computer programmer and took her talents to UNCG. Once at UNCG, Cynthia worked twenty-five years as a computer programmer and then retired.

In her retirement, Cynthia enjoyed traveling with her family (especially cruises), playing her Game Boy (a talent she took up from her son), reading, and was always creating pieces of artwork, whether it be cross-stitch pieces or decorative paintings. Cynthia loved family gatherings and always knew how to light up the room and bring joy to everyone around her. Cynthia had a spirit that will be greatly missed. At only 4 foot, 11 inches, she always had the will and determination of a giant.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Selma Purgason, her two siblings John (Jack) Purgason (survived by Ginny Purgason) and Yvonne Berkley, and her son Benjamin Alexander Oakley.

She is survived by her husband Daniel Oakley, Sr., son Daniel Oakley, Jr. (Stacy) and grandson Noah Oakley. Cynthia also leaves behind special nephews.

The family will hold a memorial at a later date. At this time, the family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Beacon Place at https://www.authoracare.org/give/donate-online in honor of Cynthia P. Oakley.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
2 Entries
My Mother, and her Mother-in-Law, Cleta Oakley are probably having a good "belly laugh" in heaven. ( as Mom called them). She thought the world of Cynthia and enjoyed laughing and joking with her.
Mazie Oakley Mahaffey
Family
October 6, 2021
Prayers for the family, worked at Pilot Life with her and husband Danny Always a smile for everyone
Carolyn Arnold
September 23, 2021
