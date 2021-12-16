Smith, Cynthia
May 12, 1958 - December 7, 2021
Cynthia Lynne Moore Smith, 63, passed away Dec. 7, 2021 in Texas. Born in Greensboro, NC, Cindy met Dennis, her husband of 38 years, in Florida. The two landed in Texas, where they raised their two daughters and son from afar.
Cindy is dancing in heaven with her mother, Betty Ruth Miller Moore, father, Willie Norman Moore, of Julian, NC, and sister, Susan Moore Hitchcock, of FL.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Dennis Paul Smith, her brother, Douglas Raymond Moore, her two daughters, a son, a son-in-law and a daughter-in-law, along with three precious grandchildren who loved their "GiGi."
Live streaming of the 3 p.m. central standard time Dec. 18 memorial service will be available at blessingfuneralhome.net
Blessing Funeral Home
401 Elm Street, Mansfield, TX 76063
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.