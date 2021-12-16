Menu
Cynthia Smith
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blessing Funeral Home
401 Elm Street
Mansfield, TX
Smith, Cynthia

May 12, 1958 - December 7, 2021

Cynthia Lynne Moore Smith, 63, passed away Dec. 7, 2021 in Texas. Born in Greensboro, NC, Cindy met Dennis, her husband of 38 years, in Florida. The two landed in Texas, where they raised their two daughters and son from afar.

Cindy is dancing in heaven with her mother, Betty Ruth Miller Moore, father, Willie Norman Moore, of Julian, NC, and sister, Susan Moore Hitchcock, of FL.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Dennis Paul Smith, her brother, Douglas Raymond Moore, her two daughters, a son, a son-in-law and a daughter-in-law, along with three precious grandchildren who loved their "GiGi."

Live streaming of the 3 p.m. central standard time Dec. 18 memorial service will be available at blessingfuneralhome.net.

Blessing Funeral Home

401 Elm Street, Mansfield, TX 76063
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Blessing Funeral Home
401 Elm Street, Mansfield, TX
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.