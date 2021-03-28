Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daisy Williams Kuzio
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Kuzio, Daisy Williams

June 14, 1926 - March 25, 2021

Mrs. Daisy Williams Kuzio of Winston-Salem, NC joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 25, 2021. She was the daughter of Richard W. Williams and Nellie Cable Williams of Guilford County, NC. She was born in Forsyth County, NC. She lived and grew up in Guilford County until she graduated from Stokesdale High School in Stokesdale, NC. That same year Daisy met her totally devoted and loving husband, John Kuzio. They were married 38 years. She spent the rest of her life in Forsyth County, which she often referred to as the "Capital of the world." Daisy's life was built around her only child, Linda Kuzio, who survives, to other relationships and giving to others. For several years Daisy loved making and dressing dolls. She loved flowers and caring for them, especially her little flower garden and many house plants. She loved her church, Church of Christ, and was a faithful member as long as her health permitted. She was a very long-time member of the Christian women's club at Bermuda Run and served many years on the board. Daisy attended Forsyth Technical College and studied Spanish for several years with her private teacher, Kim Whiteman, who she was very fond of. She worked 25 years at Integon Insurance Company, now National General Insurance Company. She worked 35 plus years at the American Red Cross as a volunteer and 33 years as a volunteer at Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital. She is the author of the book, "All About Annie." Daisy was active for many years in Girl Scouts and became a lifetime member. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Kuzio; her parents; her sisters, Jewel Williams Eaton, Dorothy W. Oliver O'Connor and Adella W. Cumbie; her brothers, Richard A. Williams and Grady Williams; also, sisters-in-law, Peggy L. Williams, Treva V. Williams and brother-in-law, Albert M. Cumbie. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Also, her closest friends, Marcia Cole, Becky Holbrook, Judy Keiger, Violet Hege and her wonderful neighbors who helped her so much in many ways. Also surviving her long-time driver and friend, Margaret Overby. Daisy would like to be remembered as a Christian Southern Lady, a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. A celebration of Daisy's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Church of Christ, 57 Cottage St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107, with James A. Percival, Jerry Williams and Jerry Nifong officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted and contributions to GSCP2P (girl Scouts Caroline Peaks to the Piedmont) 8818 W. Market Street, Colfax, NC 27235-9754 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Special thanks to the staff at Homestead Hills and Trellis for their excellent care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Church of Christ
57 Cottage Street, Winston-Salem, NC
Mar
29
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Church of Christ
57 Cottage Street, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Annette Motsinger
April 3, 2021
I have many wonderful memories of Daisy as my Girl Scout Leader. My prayers and blessings going out to Linda.
Sandra Joyner Oldham
March 29, 2021
Linda I am so sorry for your loss. We will be remembering you in our prayers.
Martha Noble Collins
March 28, 2021
I met Daisy at my work(Winston Eye Associates) and we just hit it off.She was a very sweet lady.Linda my prayers are with you
Debra
March 28, 2021
I knew Daisy from Integon Corporation. She was really the most gracious southern lady I ever met. Many prayers and comfort for her family.
Cheryl Scharff
March 28, 2021
May loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength. Those who pass on, God keeps in his memory because they are precious in his eyes. My sincerest condolences. (Psalms 116:15)
Ann
March 28, 2021
Our prayers are with you so sorrt for you lost.
Bobbie Collins
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results