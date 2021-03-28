Kuzio, Daisy Williams
June 14, 1926 - March 25, 2021
Mrs. Daisy Williams Kuzio of Winston-Salem, NC joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 25, 2021. She was the daughter of Richard W. Williams and Nellie Cable Williams of Guilford County, NC. She was born in Forsyth County, NC. She lived and grew up in Guilford County until she graduated from Stokesdale High School in Stokesdale, NC. That same year Daisy met her totally devoted and loving husband, John Kuzio. They were married 38 years. She spent the rest of her life in Forsyth County, which she often referred to as the "Capital of the world." Daisy's life was built around her only child, Linda Kuzio, who survives, to other relationships and giving to others. For several years Daisy loved making and dressing dolls. She loved flowers and caring for them, especially her little flower garden and many house plants. She loved her church, Church of Christ, and was a faithful member as long as her health permitted. She was a very long-time member of the Christian women's club at Bermuda Run and served many years on the board. Daisy attended Forsyth Technical College and studied Spanish for several years with her private teacher, Kim Whiteman, who she was very fond of. She worked 25 years at Integon Insurance Company, now National General Insurance Company. She worked 35 plus years at the American Red Cross as a volunteer and 33 years as a volunteer at Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital. She is the author of the book, "All About Annie." Daisy was active for many years in Girl Scouts and became a lifetime member. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Kuzio; her parents; her sisters, Jewel Williams Eaton, Dorothy W. Oliver O'Connor and Adella W. Cumbie; her brothers, Richard A. Williams and Grady Williams; also, sisters-in-law, Peggy L. Williams, Treva V. Williams and brother-in-law, Albert M. Cumbie. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Also, her closest friends, Marcia Cole, Becky Holbrook, Judy Keiger, Violet Hege and her wonderful neighbors who helped her so much in many ways. Also surviving her long-time driver and friend, Margaret Overby. Daisy would like to be remembered as a Christian Southern Lady, a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. A celebration of Daisy's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Church of Christ, 57 Cottage St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107, with James A. Percival, Jerry Williams and Jerry Nifong officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted and contributions to GSCP2P (girl Scouts Caroline Peaks to the Piedmont) 8818 W. Market Street, Colfax, NC 27235-9754 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Special thanks to the staff at Homestead Hills and Trellis for their excellent care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
