I met Dale in 1986 when I started working for Action Video. His friendly words & laugh will be missed. He was a larger than life man who loved his family & people he enjoyed. My heart goes out to Susan & family.
Tilly Welker
January 18, 2022
Dale was one of The Kindest Individuals I have ever Known in our Community! I was Blessed to Have Shared in Numerous Fundraisers benefiting those "Individuals with Numerous Disabilities being Treatable as Dale was so Knowledgeable about All His Leadership Inspired to Join Him in Supporting!" He was such a Joyful Person and Enthusiastic wherever anyone like myself was Blessed to Share in his Life Journey! My Since Condolences to his Family and Close Friends. You Will always be Remembered Dale! May You Rest In Peace in God´s Kingdom.
Muriel Brown Inabnet
Friend
January 15, 2022
I knew Dale through Gate Way where his love and compassion was felt in his work there. A really good man who will be missedd.
Robert H Caldwell
January 13, 2022
He was a jolly one who cared for many!
Carol Hunter
January 13, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. It was and is an honor for me to have known Dale and to work with him when I was on the School Board many years ago.
Merrilou Williams
School
January 12, 2022
Dale Metz was a lovely, gentle, kind soul. God Bless you Dale. You made this world a better place.
Belinda and Zach Jr.
Belinda Harden
School
January 12, 2022
Our heartfelt sympathies are with the Metz family.
Greensboro has lost a treasure of a man. Dale's outgoing personality and compassion for all made it easy to be his friend. He will be greatly missed.
John and Lisa Saari
Friend
January 12, 2022
I only met Mr Dale twice. Once was at gateway school and he knew the name of every child there. That left a lasting memory for me of such a good man. That was back in 1970! The next time was at a restaurant. Yes we also talked then. I will miss seeing him but I will always remember him.