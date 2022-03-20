Covey, Dammie Arnold
Dammie Arnold Covey, 88, a resident of Greensboro passed away on Tuesday March 15, 2022. She was born in Wythe Co., VA the daughter of the late Hobert Pierce and Fannie Ellen Dean Arnold.
Dee owned and operated Dee's Beauty Shop and was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy Bridge of Hope.
She is survived by her husband, Arnold Douglas Covey of the home; two sons, Roger Darryl Covey and wife Cindy of Mebane, Timothy "Tim" Leon Covey and wife Natalie of Greensboro; six grandchildren, Brandon Covey(Allison), Brittany Albus(Glenn), Ashley Mahan(Chris), Gary Covey(Emily), Greg Covey, Christina Such(Tim) and eight great grandchildren, Gabriel Mahan, Lucas Mahan, Patrick Albus, Aedyn Albus, John Covey, Hayden Covey, Hudson Covey and Rosalie Such; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27407 conducted by Pastor Trevor Reid.
The Covey family is being served by the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.