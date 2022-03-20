Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dammie Arnold Covey
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Covey, Dammie Arnold

Dammie Arnold Covey, 88, a resident of Greensboro passed away on Tuesday March 15, 2022. She was born in Wythe Co., VA the daughter of the late Hobert Pierce and Fannie Ellen Dean Arnold.

Dee owned and operated Dee's Beauty Shop and was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy Bridge of Hope.

She is survived by her husband, Arnold Douglas Covey of the home; two sons, Roger Darryl Covey and wife Cindy of Mebane, Timothy "Tim" Leon Covey and wife Natalie of Greensboro; six grandchildren, Brandon Covey(Allison), Brittany Albus(Glenn), Ashley Mahan(Chris), Gary Covey(Emily), Greg Covey, Christina Such(Tim) and eight great grandchildren, Gabriel Mahan, Lucas Mahan, Patrick Albus, Aedyn Albus, John Covey, Hayden Covey, Hudson Covey and Rosalie Such; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27407 conducted by Pastor Trevor Reid.

The Covey family is being served by the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Guilford Memorial Park
6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel Sedgefield Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.