Dana Brittany Smith
Smith, Dana Brittany

September 29, 1988 - December 29, 2021

Our precious Dana Brittany Smith passed away on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 at Duke University Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 15th at 1:00 PM with Pastor Mark Weekly officiating. A memorial and celebration of life will follow at the Moose Lodge 685 at 5031 Blakeshire Road in Greensboro, NC 27406 at 3:30 PM.

Dana had battled cancer since the age of eight and survived many strokes. These struggles gave her a unique appreciation for life, and she lived each day to the fullest. She maintained a full social calendar including game nights with Erica, Emma, Michael, Jeff, Matt and many more. She loved spending time dancing, listening to music and Monday night Blitz with her friends at the Moose Lodge. Reading, spending time on the beach swimming with her brother Chad and searching for shells were her favorites. Dana did not let the constraints of time hold her back as she would stay on the beach way past sunset taking in each moment. She loved making new friends every Friday night at the Howard Coble Center.

Dana's favorite quote was, "It's not having what you want but wanting what you have." (Sheryl Crow). Dana always appreciated what she had. She was a healing light to many as she shared her beautiful smile and jokes in an effort to brighten everyone's day.

Dana never, never gave up! Her drive and determination supported her goal of graduating from Greensboro College with a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a Minor in Family Studies. Her love for children and the elderly played a huge role in this decision. This same determination and willpower could also be seen with her weekly trainings with Nathan Irvin where she always gave her very best. She was a warrior! She rocked! She was all things good with a fighting spirit and a gentle soul wrapped up in one. When she gained her wings, she took a piece of our hearts with her.

Dana was preceded in death by grandparents, Evangeline (Frannie) and Ray Creede (Paw Paw).

She is survived by her parents Terrie and Mike Brown of Greensboro, in addition to Daniel Smith of Greensboro, grandparents Jean and Gerald Parker of Asheboro, sister Kassie and husband Carson Lee and children Eva and Carson Lee of Pleasant Garden, brother Chad Cox (Butthead) of Greensboro, stepbrothers, Steve Brown, Jeff Brown and wife Katie of Greensboro, aunts and uncles Pam and Bubba Boswell (Uncle B) of Badin Lake, Mike and Irene Smith of Whitsett, Leighann Osborne of Greensboro and Jay Smith Whitsett, her beloved pets Lulu, Lilly, and Kitty, in addition to many cousins and unlimited friends.

Walk on that beautiful beach until we see you again.

Contributions may be made to the following: Howard Coble Center, P.O. Box 223, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313 or Pleasant Garden UMC, P.O. Box 188, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sweet angel I thought of you often and prayed for you as the yrs. went by. You will be missed greatly. I'm sure sweet Abbey is right beside you. Rest now in the arms of Jesus. We love you.
Mary Snider
January 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you.
Wink & Sybil
January 10, 2022
May God bless this family in this time of sorrow .
Linda Sharpe
January 9, 2022
Praying for family. Do sorry to hear of the passing of Dana
Linda Sharpe
January 9, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Beverly Henderson
Beverly Henderson
January 4, 2022
