Wooten, Rev. Dana
June 2, 1945 - April 4, 2022
Rev. Dana Wooten, 76, died peacefully on April 4, 2022 from cancer after suffering for years with rheumatoid arthritis. Dana was born on June 2, 1945 in Edgecombe County, NC to John and Inez Wooten. After working for Klopman and Cone Mills, he answered the call to ministry, serving for 30 years in the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. He served as an associate minister at Mt. Pisgah UMC (Greensboro) before pastoring Boonville/Mitchell's Chapel Charge (Boonville), Bethel UMC (Winston–Salem) and Canaan UMC (Wallburg) during his ministry. He was on the board of the Ernestine L. Penry, a ministerial scholarship foundation for those pursuing a ministerial degree. He served on the board of Elk Shoals UMC camp and mentored youth during the summer camps. After volunteering to help with several civic & religious organizations, Governor Jim Martin awarded Dana the Governor's Outstanding Volunteer Service Award. Before retiring in 2007, Dana was known as the lollipop minister by giving out lollipops after his services.
Dana especially enjoyed family time together at the family cabin at High Rock Lake and enjoyed woodworking when he had time. Although Dana received his Master of Divinity from Duke University, he was an avid UNC sports fan and helped officiate the games from his recliner! Dana loved people and found value, worth, and cherished the uniqueness in everyone he met. He had a great sense of humor that kept everyone laughing. He will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, a great "Papa" and a caring pastor. In addition to his parents, Dana was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Brock; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Pittman and Mike Boykin; and sister-in-law Carol VonCannon. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Vickie VonCannon Wooten; three daughters, Danielle Wooten of Winston–Salem, Tiffany Cain (Ryan) of Lewisville, and Brittany Nimeh (Tony) of Pfafftown; five grandchildren, Emma Wooten, Caroline and Logan Cain, and twins Lucas and Paige Nimeh; sisters, Brenda Pittman of Tarboro and Gail Boykin of New Bern; brothers-in-law, Dr. Jim Brock of Whispering Pines and Donald VonCannon (Susan) of Winston–Salem, and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the columbarium at Sedge Garden UMC at 794 Sedge Garden Rd., Kernersville, NC. Officiating will be a close family friend, Rev. Simon Osunlana, senior pastor of St. Paul UMC in Jacksonville, FL. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. preceding the service at the columbarium. Those who are unable to stand, feel free to bring a chair. Masks are optional. The family offers their sincere thanks to all the family and friends who have supported them through the last year. Thanks and gratitude to the Hospice caregivers; their dedication and loving care of Dana and the family is very much appreciated. In lieu of flowers, a donation of remembrance may be made to the Ernestine L. Penry Scholarship Foundation (for ministerial students), c/o Mt Pisgah UMC, 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27455. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 7, 2022.