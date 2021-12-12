Menu
Daniel Ogden Cheney
Daniel Ogden Cheney

Reidsville — Daniel Ogden Cheney, 68, Reidsville, died Monday, December 6.

Son of John Franklin Cheney, Jr. and Ruth Ramsay Cheney, he was a graduate of Saint Andrews Presbyterian College and Converse College. He is survived by four siblings: Philip Cheney (Sue Robinson-Cheney), Fair Play, SC; Johanna Bernhardt (George Bernhardt, Jr.), Durham, NC; Emily Cheney (Jeff Skinner), Athens, GA; and Andrew Cheney, Alameda, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express thanks to Trudy Blackwell and staff at Pine Forrest Home for the care he received and to the Piedmont Baptist Church where he attended services and played the piano. A memorial service is planned.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2021.
"Oh I miss Daniel, oh I miss him so much.."
Lynn Perkins
Family
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results