My wife Bonnie Goes To Dailysis At Garber-Olin Dialysis Center At 924 3rd Street ,Where Dan Went ! Bonnie And Jay Kirkman Are Sending All Our Love From Our Hearts Always,THOUGHTS,AND Prayers To Dan's Families And Friends! God Bless You His Families And Friend's! Bonnie And I Will Miss Dan He Was A Great Friend And Person As Well ! Bonnie And I Are Terribly Sorry For Your Loss ,WITH All Our Love Always !

James A. Kirkman December 17, 2021