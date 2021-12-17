Menu
Daniel Murphy
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave
Greensboro, NC
Daniel Murphy

Greensboro — Daniel Murphy, 84, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 18 at 2 p.m.; visitation 1:30 p.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment at a later date in Guilford Memorial Park. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
1:30p.m.
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
1105 Willow Rd, NC
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
1105 Willow Rd, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My wife Bonnie Goes To Dailysis At Garber-Olin Dialysis Center At 924 3rd Street ,Where Dan Went ! Bonnie And Jay Kirkman Are Sending All Our Love From Our Hearts Always,THOUGHTS,AND Prayers To Dan's Families And Friends! God Bless You His Families And Friend's! Bonnie And I Will Miss Dan He Was A Great Friend And Person As Well ! Bonnie And I Are Terribly Sorry For Your Loss ,WITH All Our Love Always !
James A. Kirkman
December 17, 2021
