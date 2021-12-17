Greensboro — Daniel Murphy, 84, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 18 at 2 p.m.; visitation 1:30 p.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment at a later date in Guilford Memorial Park. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2021.
My wife Bonnie Goes To Dailysis At Garber-Olin Dialysis Center At 924 3rd Street ,Where Dan Went ! Bonnie And Jay Kirkman Are Sending All Our Love From Our Hearts Always,THOUGHTS,AND Prayers To Dan's Families And Friends! God Bless You His Families And Friend's! Bonnie And I Will Miss Dan He Was A Great Friend And Person As Well ! Bonnie And I Are Terribly Sorry For Your Loss ,WITH All Our Love Always !