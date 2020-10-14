Chandler, Daniel Ray



March 27, 1942 - October 8, 2020



Daniel Ray Chandler, 78, of Blackankle, NC, went home to be with the Lord on October 8, 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Squeaky Chandler; three sons, Jay Chandler, Dwayne Chandler, and Steve Chandler; three daughters, Tammi Taylor, Michelle Cox, and Crystal Afsar; 14 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.



Daniel is preceded in death by his daughter Josie Chandler Payne and his 7 siblings.



Daniel loved all his family and his pets and will be missed greatly by them and all his friends.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sheldon Road Baptist Church, 2008 Sheldon Road, Greensboro, NC.



Piedmont Cremation & Funeral Service is assisting the family.



Piedmont Cremation & Funeral Service



211 North Main Street, Graham, NC



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 14, 2020.