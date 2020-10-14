Menu
Daniel Ray Chandler
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Chandler, Daniel Ray

March 27, 1942 - October 8, 2020

Daniel Ray Chandler, 78, of Blackankle, NC, went home to be with the Lord on October 8, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Squeaky Chandler; three sons, Jay Chandler, Dwayne Chandler, and Steve Chandler; three daughters, Tammi Taylor, Michelle Cox, and Crystal Afsar; 14 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Daniel is preceded in death by his daughter Josie Chandler Payne and his 7 siblings.

Daniel loved all his family and his pets and will be missed greatly by them and all his friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sheldon Road Baptist Church, 2008 Sheldon Road, Greensboro, NC.

Piedmont Cremation & Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Piedmont Cremation & Funeral Service

211 North Main Street, Graham, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Sheldon Road Baptist Church
2008 Sheldon Road, Greensboro, North Carolina
