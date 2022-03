Routh, Daniel Wesley "Dan"June 30, 1938 - December 11, 2021Daniel Wesley "Dan" Routh, 83, died Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital.A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Main Street United Methodist Church, Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel, Greensboro.Mr. Routh was born June 30, 1938 in East Bend, NC to the late Marion Kinyoun and Nancy Mecum Routh. He graduated from High Point University with a B.S. in chemistry and retired from Sherwin Williams, where he had worked as a chemist. Dan was a member of Guilford College United Methodist Church and a former president of the Kernersville Little League. He was also the founder of the Cardinal Resident's Association.Survivors include his wife Pat, children: Eric Daniel Routh and wife Tina of Cary, Ryan Wesley Routh of Hawaii, Nancy Routh Meyers and husband Stephen of Summerfield; sister Ann Hennings of Greensboro and six grandchildren: Oran, Sara Adam, Grayson, Anna and Kate.Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com