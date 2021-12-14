Routh, Daniel Wesley "Dan"
June 30, 1938 - December 11, 2021
Daniel Wesley "Dan" Routh, 83, died Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Main Street United Methodist Church, Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel, Greensboro.
Mr. Routh was born June 30, 1938 in East Bend, NC to the late Marion Kinyoun and Nancy Mecum Routh. He graduated from High Point University with a B.S. in chemistry and retired from Sherwin Williams, where he had worked as a chemist. Dan was a member of Guilford College United Methodist Church and a former president of the Kernersville Little League. He was also the founder of the Cardinal Resident's Association.
Survivors include his wife Pat, children: Eric Daniel Routh and wife Tina of Cary, Ryan Wesley Routh of Hawaii, Nancy Routh Meyers and husband Stephen of Summerfield; sister Ann Hennings of Greensboro and six grandchildren: Oran, Sara Adam, Grayson, Anna and Kate.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 14, 2021.