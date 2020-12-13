Menu
Daniel A. Seaman
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Seaman, Daniel A.

Daniel A. Seaman, 69, died Monday, December 7, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted and it is safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions and memorials be made to the North Carolina Theatre Conference Daniel A. Seaman Award for Outstanding Achievement in Ensemble Theatre, checks may be made payable and sent to NCTC, Attn: Ensemble, 232 South Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401 or to the Music Fund at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Greensboro, 2105 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27403. .

Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
English teacher where Dan and I worked. I love plays and went to many productions in New York. Dan's productions were on par with what I saw in New York, and some even better! A memorable man who inspired many young people! RIP my friend!
Sandy Eldred
December 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Sea's family and friends. Sea was part of some of my best memories from my senior year of high school. Under his direction, our company won top honors at the NC Theatre Conference and traveled on to Arlington, VA for the Southeastern Theatre Conference. It was a special time and wouldn't have happened without his vision. He will be missed.
Emily (Pifer) Strawn
December 13, 2020
