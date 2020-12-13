Seaman, Daniel A.
Daniel A. Seaman, 69, died Monday, December 7, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted and it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions and memorials be made to the North Carolina Theatre Conference Daniel A. Seaman Award for Outstanding Achievement in Ensemble Theatre, checks may be made payable and sent to NCTC, Attn: Ensemble, 232 South Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401 or to the Music Fund at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Greensboro, 2105 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27403. .
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.