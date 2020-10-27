Canada, Daniel T.
PLEASANT GARDEN - Daniel Tyler Canada, 82, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence.
Survivors include devoted spouse, Ethelean Canada; loving sons, Dwight Canada and Bruce Canada (Penny); grandchildren, Tracie Canada and Austin Canada; sisters, Georgia Pierce, Shirley Chavis and Doris Jamieson; brothers, William Canada (Janice) and Isaac Canada; other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will begin on Wednedsay, October 28, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park, Greensboro, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 27, 2020.