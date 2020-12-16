Menu
Daniel Trent Sr.
Daniel Trent, Sr.

Reidsville — Daniel Trent, Sr., 51, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at Pelican Health – Reidsville.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1 to 2 p.m.) at the funeral home.

Born July 16, 1969 in Springfield, Massachusetts, Daniel was the son of the late James Clifford Trent, Jr. and Joan Marie Tulip Trent. He was employed as an arborist.

He is survived by his four daughters, Jamie Trent, Samantha Trent, Autumn Trent, Delanie Trent, all of Eden; his son, Daniel Trent, II of Eden; three grandchildren, Mila Trent, Jagger Hogan and Malakai Murphy; brother, James Trent III, of Pelham; half-brother, Timmy Thornton; sister, Teresa Haley (Jason); and half-sister, Debbie Nichols.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
