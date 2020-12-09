Menu
Danny Ray Pegram
1966 - 2020
BORN
1966
DIED
2020
Greensboro — Danny Ray Pegram, 54, died Sunday, December 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I love you Danny and I´ll never forget you
Karen Maness
December 18, 2020
Hated to hear this and so glad that I got to speak to you before you passed. May you Rest In Peace Danny. Always, Julie
Julie Scott
December 15, 2020
I am very sorry to hear of Danny´s passing. I remember him from years ago and playing ball. I remember him as a fun loving person and good athlete. I am sure he will be missed very much. My sincere sympathy to all your family
Judy L Pegram
December 10, 2020
Until we meet again, RIP Big D
Dee Fuller
December 9, 2020
I love you always and you will be missed love Tammy
Tammy Rayle
Sister
December 9, 2020
I will remember Danny most for his quick wit and charm. We talked a lot of football and joked around, but had meaningful conversations and confided in each other. His amazing children will carry on his legacy and he will never be forgotten. Rest in Heaven, my friend.
Dana Pinnix
December 9, 2020
