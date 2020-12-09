To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I love you Danny and I´ll never forget you
Karen Maness
December 18, 2020
Hated to hear this and so glad that I got to speak to you before you passed. May you Rest In Peace Danny. Always, Julie
Julie Scott
December 15, 2020
I am very sorry to hear of Danny´s passing. I remember him from years ago and playing ball. I remember him as a fun loving person and good athlete.
I am sure he will be missed very much. My sincere sympathy to all your family
Judy L Pegram
December 10, 2020
Until we meet again, RIP Big D
Dee Fuller
December 9, 2020
I love you always and you will be missed love Tammy
Tammy Rayle
Sister
December 9, 2020
I will remember Danny most for his quick wit and charm. We talked a lot of football and joked around, but had meaningful conversations and confided in each other. His amazing children will carry on his legacy and he will never be forgotten. Rest in Heaven, my friend.