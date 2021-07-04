Wolfer, Danny



January 22, 1954 - July 25, 2021



Danny George Wolfer, 67, of Reidsville, died Friday, July 25, 2021, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.



He was born in Miami, Florida on January 22, 1954. As a teenager, he worked on his stepfather's commercial fishing boat with his two brothers. He enjoyed lobster diving, snorkeling, and the beautiful waters of Miami and the Keys. He had a love of music and even played a little guitar from time to time. He moved to Greensboro in 1980. He remained in the Triad area for the remainder of his life. He worked as a truck driver for Joseph Ruzicka Book Binders for several years. Danny was well known for his 13+ years as an Oyster Shucker at Greens Supper Club and Oyster Bar. He even worked several large charity events with his daughter, teaching her to shuck oysters by his side. Danny decided to give up the nightlife and began working for Pegram West Building Supply until he retired in February 2021. Danny never knew a stranger. He was a funny and kindhearted friend to all he knew. He was quick to tell a joke just to make you smile. He shared a love for football and politics with his wife Cathy. He was a devoted husband to his last day.



Danny was preceded in death by his father, George Allen Wolfer Jr., stepfather John Cook aka Papa Johnny, mother Joyce E. Miller Wolfer Cook aka Grandma VV, and younger brother Perry Adam Wolfer.



He is survived by his wife of 20 years Cathy Ray Pascal of Reidsville, his daughter Nicole M. Badeaux, her husband Armand Badeaux and their three children Christopher, Cody, and Carlie, his older brother, Scott Allen Wolfer and wife Lorretta Wolfer.



Danny will live on in all of us, especially the two lives that he was able to save by choosing to be an organ donor. We are so proud of him for his decision and pray that the kidneys he gave will bless the family and friends of the recipients.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10th from 12:00-2:30 at 2036 Rankin Mill Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. This event will be hosted by his daughter, all are welcome to come.



Triad Cremation Service



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.