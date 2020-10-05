ROBERTS, Darnell Linda Edwards
June 3, 1949 - October 3, 2020
STOKESDALE – Darnell Edwards Roberts – 71, died Saturday, October 03, 2020, at Cone Green Valley Hospital, Greensboro.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Ellisboro Baptist Church Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are encouraged.
Born June 3, 1949, in Martinsville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. Edwards and Evelyn Cornelia Stanley Edwards. She owned Darnell's Little Tikes Home Day Care for 12 years and retired due to health issues. Darnell loved being with children. She was a member of Ellisboro Baptist Church. She served on the Rockingham County Partnership for Children as a Day Care representative and also served on the Child Care Resource and Referral Committee in 1998. She was very active for the rights of children and Day Care workers. Darnell believed in Smart Start one hundred percent. She served on the 1999 committee for the journey to a Smart Start.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Trai Shields and brother, Robert Dorn Edwards.
Survivors include her husband, August Roberts Jr. (Butch); daughters, Michelle Shields Moore (Tim), of Martinsville, VA and Blair Roberts Mabe (Dwayne) of Stokesdale; stepson, Toby Roberts (Nikki) of Stokesdale; sisters, Seldon Edwards Goard (Frank) and Regina Edwards Jadro, both of Martinsville, VA; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the home of Blair and Dwayne Mabe, 280 Goose Road, Stokesdale, NC.
Darnell will lie instate at Colonial Funeral Home on Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Brenner Children's Hospital Fund, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, N.C.