Darrell Wayne Sloan passed away unexpectedly on December 15, 2021. Darrell had a huge heart and would do anything for anybody. He never met a stranger. He loved to fish and watch sports with his brother Jason. The Carolina Panthers, Tarheels, and Atlanta Braves were his favorite sports teams. He loved playing music a little too loud and living life YOLO. Most importantly, he loved his family and friends.
Survivors include his parents Mike and Hopie Long, son Tyler Wayne Sloan (mother Crystal), daughter Coraline Hope Sloan and her mother Heather Shimpock, brothers Jason (Brittany), Shane (Stacy), Dana (Mary Jane), and Derek and Sisters Chea and Lynn.
He was preceded in death by his father Rick Sloan and maternal and paternal grandparents.
No Stress. No Struggle. No Worries.
Rest easy, our sweet angel, until we meet again.
A celebration of Darrell's life is planned for 2022.
Triad Cremation and Funeral Service
2110 Servomation Road, Greensboro, NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I àm a friend of Darrell thru a mutual friend. I never met him in person only on video. He was a very funny and humorous man. He lent me advice and his ear to assist me during a very bad patch of my life. I'm from Las Vegas ,and this man didn't know me from the man on the moon! He calmed me and we just talked. Like we were old friends. Man I was hoping to see him in person. Darrell just know you are missed and loved by many. In another life my brotha! Love you Bros!
Jonathan Brown Jr.
December 26, 2021
I always had a soft spot for Darrell. One of the sweetest and kindest person you could know. It was a pleasure to know him and watch him grow up. You will be missed Darrell.