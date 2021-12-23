I àm a friend of Darrell thru a mutual friend. I never met him in person only on video. He was a very funny and humorous man. He lent me advice and his ear to assist me during a very bad patch of my life. I'm from Las Vegas ,and this man didn't know me from the man on the moon! He calmed me and we just talked. Like we were old friends. Man I was hoping to see him in person. Darrell just know you are missed and loved by many. In another life my brotha! Love you Bros!

Jonathan Brown Jr. December 26, 2021