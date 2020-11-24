Williamson, David Allen



November 8, 1945 - November 18, 2020



Mr. David Allen Williamson (fondly known as DA), age 75, passed peacefully from this life the morning of November 18th, 2020 after a gradual decline in health.



David was born on November 8, 1945 in Greensboro, NC to the late Adam and Gussie Hood Williamson. He was the youngest son of six children. David attended Grace Lutheran Day School, Greensboro public schools and graduated from Dudley High School. After attending North Carolina A & T State University, David accepted a job at Gilbarco Corporation. He worked at Gilbarco in Greensboro as a part expediter for 40 years until retirement.



David confessed Christ at an early age. He was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church and served many roles within the church such as church elder, Sunday school teacher, men's club member, chancellor choir member, financial secretary, church council member, usher, greeter, and many more. He also was dedicated to helping others by consistently volunteering with Urban Ministry and Habitat for Humanity. David will always be remembered by those who loved him as a kind and generous Christian man, devoted husband and loving father.



Survivors include his loving wife, Sarah (SC); daughters Monica (Dwain Young) of Greensboro, NC and Sonya (Aaron Warfield) of Southfield, MI; and grandchildren Samantha Young, Austin Little and Aaron Warfield Jr. They mourn his passing alongside a host of other relatives and friends.



A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Hinnant Funeral Home, 512 Martin Luther King Drive from 1 to 5 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church Building Fund, in memory of David Williamson.



Hinnant Funeral Serice is assisting the Williamson family.



Hinnant Funeral Service



512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.