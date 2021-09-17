I am thinking of all of you at this time. I worked with Davids's mom at Tower Mills, a few years ago. I am deeply saddened to hear this news. Ann, and families, you will be in my prayers. Ann truly loved her son, and talked about him often at work. I did not know him personally but felt I did. I am thinking of his wife, children, and extended family, and friends. Vicky Arrington, Burlington

