David C. Arnold
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
David C. Arnold

Greensboro — David C. Arnold, 52, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2 p,m, on Monday, September 20 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ann: Can't imagine what you are going through. You are certainly in my thoughts and prayers. I have mobility problems and will not be able to attend the service, but I am there in thought. Please give me a call whenever you can. My number is 336-314-0551. All my love, Carolyn
Carolyn Hilliard Me ndrick
Family
September 20, 2021
Bonnie so sorry for your loss, my prayers are with you and your family.
John Mitchell
Friend
September 20, 2021
I am thinking of all of you at this time. I worked with Davids's mom at Tower Mills, a few years ago. I am deeply saddened to hear this news. Ann, and families, you will be in my prayers. Ann truly loved her son, and talked about him often at work. I did not know him personally but felt I did. I am thinking of his wife, children, and extended family, and friends. Vicky Arrington, Burlington
Vicky Arrington
Other
September 17, 2021
