Bisher, David Bryan
July 6, 1965 - March 4, 2021
David Bryan Bisher, 55, closed his eyes on earth and opened them in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at George Brothers Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The burial will follow the service at Lakeview Memorial Park.
David was the son of Murley "Cookie" Coble and Gary Bisher (Patricia) and was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Ann Bisher, and his grandparents, Bedford and Murley Coble and Mamie and Carl Bisher. He attended Greensboro Primitive Baptist Church with his dad. He was a 1983 graduate of Southern Guilford High School where he played football. He was an avid NASCAR fan for Tony Stewart. He loved music and working on cars. He worked from an early age for Dixie Glass Works alongside his dad. He was known for many skills and loved to use those to help others. He really had a servant's heart to all who met him. He was known for his contagious laughter and personality. David was a loving son, brother, dad, uncle, pawpaw and friend. His family will miss his unconditional love.
He is survived by his son, Bryin Mattox; daughter, Landdin Mattox; his granddaughter, Daleny; sister, Teresa Bisher Odom (David "Chip"); his two nephews, Justin Odom (Jill) and Cody Odom (Kristin); his niece, Maghan Odom Watkins (Robert); three great-nieces; three great-nephews; many cousins; his very special friend of 40 years, Lyndy Welker; aunt, Jean McCormick (Craig) and two uncles, Eddie Coble and Dwight Bisher (Sundie).
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to Hands For Heart.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 9, 2021.