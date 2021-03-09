Menu
David Bryan Bisher
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Southern Guilford High School
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Bisher, David Bryan

July 6, 1965 - March 4, 2021

David Bryan Bisher, 55, closed his eyes on earth and opened them in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at George Brothers Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The burial will follow the service at Lakeview Memorial Park.

David was the son of Murley "Cookie" Coble and Gary Bisher (Patricia) and was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Ann Bisher, and his grandparents, Bedford and Murley Coble and Mamie and Carl Bisher. He attended Greensboro Primitive Baptist Church with his dad. He was a 1983 graduate of Southern Guilford High School where he played football. He was an avid NASCAR fan for Tony Stewart. He loved music and working on cars. He worked from an early age for Dixie Glass Works alongside his dad. He was known for many skills and loved to use those to help others. He really had a servant's heart to all who met him. He was known for his contagious laughter and personality. David was a loving son, brother, dad, uncle, pawpaw and friend. His family will miss his unconditional love.

He is survived by his son, Bryin Mattox; daughter, Landdin Mattox; his granddaughter, Daleny; sister, Teresa Bisher Odom (David "Chip"); his two nephews, Justin Odom (Jill) and Cody Odom (Kristin); his niece, Maghan Odom Watkins (Robert); three great-nieces; three great-nephews; many cousins; his very special friend of 40 years, Lyndy Welker; aunt, Jean McCormick (Craig) and two uncles, Eddie Coble and Dwight Bisher (Sundie).

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Hands For Heart.

George Brothers Funeral Service

803 Greenhaven Drive
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
My little brother I love you and will never stop missing you until we meet again. You had hugs and encouraging words for me like no other. Save a place for me. Love always!!!!!!!
Teresa Odom
Sister
March 15, 2021
I would've never thought I would be saying goodbye I no your in heaven now with no more pain there's never be a day that goes by I dont be thinking about you and mama yall will forever be missed fly high my angels until we meet again I love u
Landdin
March 13, 2021
David had a great heart. He was always ready to help someone in need. He also was a good friend. You will be missed. Condolences to his family.
Becky McDougald
Friend
March 11, 2021
Gary, Cookie, and Teresa I´m so sorry for your families loss. I always considered David a friend. Sorry I can´t attend today because of work but know you all are in my prayers.
Karen Rayle Gardner
March 11, 2021
I am sorry for the loss of your loved one. I didn't personally know him but know some of the Bisher family. I know Lendy Welker and also send prayers for her. He sounds like he was a wonderful and loving man. Prayers.
Anna Kaye C. Otwell
March 10, 2021
David will be missed. Now off on a new journey to share his kind heart and great laughter! Condolences to all the family.
Clint Strickland
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family v
Brenda Peele Metz
March 9, 2021
R.i.P David There will never be another DB. You will be missed
Nikki Tanner
March 9, 2021
Gary and Family, Sorry to hear about your loss. May God be with you during this time. Prayers are out for you. William and Crystal
Willam and Crystal Morrison
March 9, 2021
David was very good freind of mine like a big brother to me..dave say hello to my mom for me she always thought u were a very pollute respectful young man.i love ya brother.
Bryan Graves
Friend
March 9, 2021
David was a very good freind of mine always like a big brother too me.im sorry for the loss of my freind..dave tell my mom hello n heaven she always thought u were a very respectful n pollute young man.love you brother.
Bryan graves
March 9, 2021
I will miss his sweet phone calls just to check in. His heart was so big and included so many people. It's had to believe he's gone.
Jean McCormick
March 9, 2021
David was a wonderful man he very talented and had a big heart David will be missed very much and always will love him
DeeDeeLeonard
March 9, 2021
I will miss his big heart and loving smile
Uncle Dwight
March 9, 2021
Dwight and family - so very sorry for your loss, but praise that he is in the arms of Jesus. Praying for all of you!
Sherry Johnson Colbert
March 9, 2021
Gary and family we are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers for you to feel the peace and comfort from our Lord and Savior.
Doug and Jackie (Toomes) Jones
March 9, 2021
