Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Clinton Divinie
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
Divinie, David Clinton

David Clinton Divinie, 60, of Reidsville, passed away peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

David was born to Rachel Roberts Divinie and the late James Clinton Divinie in Rockingham County. He loved his family with all his heart. He will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his father, James C. Divinie.

He is survived by his mother, Rachel Roberts Divinie; children, Mike Divinie (Heather), Alex Mize (Tyler) and Gabby Divinie; several grandchildren and a loving extended family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.