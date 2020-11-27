Wagoner, Sr., David Gordon
David Gordon Wagoner, Sr., 77, of Greensboro, went home to be with the Lord on November 24, 2020.
David graduated from Monticello High School in 1961 where he played football, basketball, baseball and was a cheerleader. The big joke with his children was he graduated from Benaja University.
David, better known as "Shepherd Boy," drove a truck for 47 years, accident free, with over four million miles. He retired as a feeder driver for UPS in 2008.
David was a member of Hines Chapel Church where he served as a deacon, choir member and Sunday School teacher.
Some of his favorite pastime activities included growing tomatoes, playing golf, men's fishing trips, traveling with friends and spending time at his place in the mountains.
David was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Virginia Wagoner.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years Theresa Rayle Wagoner; his four children Theresa Dudley (Mike), Diane Decker (Wally), David Wagoner, Jr (Heather), Brian Wagoner (Brandy); eight grandchildren, Jason Dudley (Morgan), Nathan Dudley (Chelsea), Tyler Decker (Whitney) Brianna and Bradley Decker, Devon Wagoner, Samuel and Jackson Wagoner; and four great-grandchildren, Brody, Solomon, Graelyn and Barrett.
The family would like to thank Dr. Peter Ennever and his office for their many years of care. Also, a special thanks to Nancy and Krystal with Hospice Care of Greensboro.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Hines Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the interment at the cemetery. All COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. A live streaming of the services can be viewed on Forbis & Dick's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hines Chapel Church, 4476 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville, NC 27301.
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 27, 2020.