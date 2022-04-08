Menu
Dr. David Dwight Grove
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Send Flowers
Grove, Dr. David Dwight

December 23, 1942 - March 31, 2022

David Dwight Grove, M.D. passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 31, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church.

One of two children of Dwight and Kathryn Grove, David was born December 23, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA. A graduate of Lebanon Valley College and the University of Chicago, he honorably served as a physician in the United States Army, reaching the rank of major. He then completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Duke University and went on to practice cardiology in Greensboro for more than forty years. Ruth, the love of his life and his wife of 45 years, preceded him in death in 2011.

David was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church. As a baritone in the Christ Church Chancel Choir, the Greensboro Oratorio Society, the Choral Society, and the Greensboro Tarheel Chorus, he was a mainstay of Greensboro's classical music community. He also starred in many of Christ Church's musical productions, including Noye's Fludde, Amahl and the Night Visitors, and the Garden of Eden, and was a longtime supporter of Music for a Great Space.

He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather, and is survived by his four children (Dan, Andrew, Matt, and Elisabeth [Green]), seven grandchildren (Kate, Lis, Hannah, Catherine, Caroline, Jacob, and David), and his sister, Carol Miller.

Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (umcmission.org), or the Music Ministry at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.

Forbis & Dick Funeral Service

1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Christ united Methodist Church
3401 Mooresville Road, Salisbury, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
