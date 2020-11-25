Hodgin, David "Lynne"
May 31, 1935 - November 23, 2020
David Lynne Hodgin went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020 at the age of 85. Born in 1935 in Guilford County, outside of Greensboro, NC, Lynne was the youngest child of Scott and Winnie Hodgin. Lynne graduated from Sumner High School and Gaston College-N.C State University. Lynne began his career with John Deere and soon after, launched Sycamore Farms with his brother Willard. For eight years, throughout his education and early career, he served with the U.S. Naval Construction Battalions, "Seabees." Later, Lynne joined Ford Motor Company-Tractor where he remained for 30 years until his retirement.
A man of God and lover of nature, outdoors and animals, Lynne lived a full and wonderful life on Oak Haven Farm with his wife Beckie. In his younger days he initiated neighborhood sports games, sledding, boating, horseback riding, oyster roasts and many adventures. Lynne instilled in his girls his amazing work ethic, love of athletics, keen sense of humor, and confidence. He spent a great deal of time with his grandsons, playing, sharing his farm and engineering knowledge, as well as supporting their many endeavors. He was beloved by his grand and great-grandchildren alike.
In his healthier days, Lynne's pastimes included woodworking, gardening and raising a myriad of animals. His projects widely spanned everything from designing and building Gouldian finch aviaries and bamboo treehouses to large-scale buildings. After retirement, he served as a docent and advisor for the North Carolina Zoo.
Lynne was instrumental in establishing and helping build Grace Baptist Church on property that he and Beckie donated to the organization. As a charter member he served in the church as a Sunday School teacher and deacon. He was also a lifetime member of Centre Friends Meeting.
Lynne is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beckie Hodgin; daughters Cindy Wells and husband, Darrel, Sherry Hodgin, and Dori Shore; as well as his four grandsons: Darrin Shackelford (wife Kristie), Dustin Shackelford, Madison Kinlaw, and David Wells, and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hertweck, Kisha Scott, Mary Skeen and Regina Chavis with Authoracare Collection (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro) for their compassionate care of Lynne this year.
A graveside service will be held at Center Friends Meeting on Friday, November 27 at 2 p.m. The family requests that anyone attending the service please wear a mask at all times as well as respectfully and carefully practice safe social distancing measures.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Authoracare Collection, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 (www.authoracare.org
). George Brothers of Greensboro is serving the Hodgin family. You are invited to share condolences or memories at www.georgebrothersfuneral.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 25, 2020.