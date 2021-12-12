Jones, David Jackson
October 25, 1957 - December 9, 2021
David Jackson Jones, 64, went home to his mom and dad on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at home.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. His wishes were to have a wake at his nephew, Steven Booth's place on the river.
Mr. Jones was born on October 25, 1957 in Guilford County to the late J.B. (Jackson Bunyon) Jones and Alma Dean Smith Jones. David received his education in the Madison-Mayodan system and attended MIT in Massachusetts. He spent 21 years working at Pine Hall Brick in Quality Control and 12 years at Womble Bond Dickinson in Winston-Salem as a Paralegal. David was a lifelong musician, which was the greatest passion of his life.
In addition to her parents, he is preceded in death by many, much loved aunts and uncles who were a joy to his life.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Shirley Brim-Jones, brother, Carter Jones (Joy) of Oak Ridge, nephews, Dane Jones of Madison and Sean Jones of Greensboro; brother-in-law, Houston Booth (Dolores) and his sister-in-law, Judy Shelton both of Mayodan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison-Mayodan Public Library; the Episcopal Church of the Messiah in Mayodan; or to the Madison-Mayodan Rescue Squad.
Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David Jones and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com
.
Ray Funeral Home
119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2021.