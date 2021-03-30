Menu
David Anthony Joyner
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC
Joyner, David Anthony

January 2, 1964 - March 27, 2021

MADISON – David Anthony Joyner, 57, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the home of his sister, Linda Adkins, NC Hwy 704, Madison, NC.

Mr. Joyner was born on January 2, 1964 in Rockingham County to the late Charles "Jack" Joyner and Marie Webster Joyner. David enjoyed being outdoors, whether on a boat fishing, riding his motorcycle or tinkering with cars. He was employed as a Site Coordinator at Unifi, Inc.

Survivors include his children, Shirley Marie Dunlap, Jennifer Lynn McDonald and Brooke Nichole Joyner; grandchildren, Autumn Laylia McDonald, Eliana Mischa-Marie McDonald and Brayden Michael McDonald; girlfriend, Sherri Tippett; siblings, Charles Michael Joyner (Kay), Linda Ann Adkins (Charles), Brenda Sue Rikard, Saundra Marie Joyce and Robin Gaynell Brim (Mike).

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.

Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.

127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
home of his sister, Linda Adkins
NC Hwy 704, Madison, NC
Mar
31
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Woodland Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
