David Kennedy
1945 - 2022
Kennedy, David

December 28, 1945 - April 20, 2022

Mr. David Kennedy, age 76, went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2022.

David graduated from Ragsdale High School and later from the School of Business at UNC-Chapel Hill. In 1983, he met Margaret Allen and they were married on February 23, 1985. During his career, David worked for several fine companies, retiring in 2001 from TRS/McNamara. He was active for many years in civic organizations, such as Jaycees, Toastmasters, Sertoma Club, and the IMA. He also taught Sunday school for several years before his health declined.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Monroe Kennedy. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sister, Jill Kennedy; stepsister, Mary Helms; sons, Joe (Lori) and Jonathan (Karla); stepsons, Chad and Barry Munn; and five grandchildren. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family. He also enjoyed playing tennis and golf.

A family and friends visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Life Tribute Center at Cumby Family Funeral Service, located at 1015 Eastchester Dr. in High Point. Memorials may be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.

Cumby Family Funeral Service

1015 Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 22, 2022.
