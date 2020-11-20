Menu
David Kenneth Lovings
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Lovings, David Kenneth

August 6, 1943 - November 18, 2020

David Kenneth Lovings, 77, of Siler City, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Lovings was born August 6, 1943, the son of Edward Reid and Nellie Frances Ozment Lovings.

David was an Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Magnolia Street Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC. He had a big heart and loved his family. Even though he suffered many years with health issues from Agent Orange, he was proud of his military career and it hurt him to see anyone disrespect the American flag he fought for. He loved spending his free time fishing on the coast. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his brother, Larry Wayne Lovings, Sr.

He is survived by his sister, Julia Lovings Dowdy of Siler City, and brothers, Mark Steven Lovings and wife Jane of Oak Ridge, and Ronald Edward Lovings of Beaufort; sister-in-law, Doris Gunn Lovings of Greensboro; nephews, Larry Wayne Lovings, Jr. and wife Stephanie, Jeffrey Lovings and wife Sherrill, Eugene Dowdy and wife Amy, Michael Dowdy and wife Jennifer, Teddy Lovings and wife Kahla; and a niece, Carli Lovings Haskovec and husband Nate.

Mr. Lovings will lie in repose on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City, NC. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Westminster Gardens, 3601 Whitehurst Rd., Greensboro with Rev. Jim Whittaker officiating.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, Dept. of NC, P.O. Drawer 28146, Raleigh, NC 27611.

Smith & Buckner is assisting the Lovings family.

Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.

Smith & Buckner Funeral Home

230 North Second Ave. Siler City, NC 27344
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 20, 2020.
