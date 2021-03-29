Menu
David Rodney King Jr.
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro
1900 Vanstory Street
Greensboro, NC
King, Jr., David Rodney

March 22, 1926 - March 25, 2021

David Rodney King, Jr., 95, passed away at his home in Matthews, NC on Thursday March 25, 2021.

David was born on March 22, 1926, a son to the late David Rodney King, Sr. and Katie Coulter King. He was married to Carolyn Savage King who preceded him in death on August 21, 2011 after celebrating 63 years of marriage. He worked as a supervisor for Duke Power for 37 years before his retirement and was a member of Lutheran Church Of Our Father in Greensboro.

Surviving are daughter, Susan Robertson and husband Rob of Pleasant Garden, NC: sons, David R. King III and wife Terry of Crestview, FL, Walter E. King and wife Nancy of Matthews, NC, Barry H. King and wife Kathy of Winston-Salem, NC; brother, James C. King of Charlotte, NC; sister, Kathryn Gault of Hereford, TX; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will held 2:00 PM Tuesday at Westminster Gardens Cemetery with Rev Gene Dean officiating. There will be no formal visitation.

Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service-Greensboro is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.AdvantageGreensboro.com

Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service

1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC 27403

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westminster Gardens Cemetery
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
