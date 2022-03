Lasker, David



David Lasker, 69, of Browns Summit, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Evergreen Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends following the service at 670 Wheeler Road, Reidsville, NC.



David graduated from Page High School and UNC Pembroke and retired from the elevator industry. He loved fishing, especially in Canada.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Helen Sykes Lasker; and brother, Mickey Lasker.



He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Vawter Lasker; brother, Rick Lasker (Mary Margaret).



Memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 471 Stone Road, Reidsville, NC 27320.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 1, 2021.