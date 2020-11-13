David was so loved for his big heart, his desire to care for others, his generosity, and his joy of living life to the fullest. I am so glad I had the opportunity to share life with him for almost fifty years. Although I moved away from Greensboro 30 years ago we remained very connected through occasional lunches, emails, notes and praying for each other on the 15th of every month. To his lovely wife, his daughters, his grandchildren, thank you for sharing David with us. His Faith and joy for living gave so many of us so much.

Lyston C Peebles November 13, 2020